Tuesday, August 31, 2021
More
    Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Police Eliminate Bandits’ Leader, Gang Members, Recover 10 Motorcycles in Niger

    By Naija247news
    0
    4

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Operatives of the anti-kidnapping team of the Nigerian Police, with the support of local vigilantes, on Monday, eliminated a notorious bandits’ leader, Jauro Daji, in Niger State.

    They also killed several other bandits loyal to Daji in the Kontagora axis of the State, Naija247news learnt.

    Ten motorcycles were also recovered from the Bandits.

    The Police, according to sources, acted on credible intelligence and ambushed the bandits, eliminating Daji, alongside his ‘boys’, who were trying to cross a stream in the bush, for a kidnapping operation at an isolated community.

    Speaking to PRNigeria, one of the sources, an intelligence officer said: “It was the combined team of policemen and local vigilantes that killed Jauro Daji and score of his bandits who were on a mission to abduct innocent persons at a village.

    “The notorious Jauro Daji who is suspected to be involved in attacks on villages and schools led other armed bandits in large numbers on motorcycles.

    “The operation was successfully executed on Monday between Gulbin Boka to Dogon Fadama area under Kontagora Local Government Area. We also recovered ten motorcycles.

    “We have recruited the services of local divers to retrieve the weapons some bandits who escaped with their corpses threw into the river.”

    Previous articleExclusive: Ward Congress: Lagos APC Crisis Lingers, As Groups Vows To Challenge Outcome In Court
    Next articleWhy Nigeria shouldn’t buy US fighter jet
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com