Retired Commodore Olawunmi, Falana arrive DIA Headquarters

Retired Commodore Olawunmi has just arrived the agency’s Headquarters alongside Femi Falana his lawyer, ENigeria Newspaper reports.

Recall that the Defense Intelligence Agency had denied claims in the media that the agency had declared Retired Commodore Kunle Olawunmi after his contentious Channels TV interview in which he exposed classified information about Nigerian terrorism.

During the interview, Retired Navy Commander revealed how President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration declined to investigate high-profile politicians implicated as sponsors by Boko Haram insurgents.

According to a top source at the agency, the former Navy Commander has just arrived at the Military Defense Intelligence Agency – DIA in Abuja, backed by his lawyers, Femi Falana SAN and Abubakar Marshall. It was only a few moments ago.

Retired Commodore Olawunmi was summoned to the DIA’s Abuja headquarters on Tuesday with his foreign passport, which might be taken. When the conspiracy was revealed, the agency took a U-turn.

“It is an abnormality; you don’t attack the Nigerian Defence Academy and get away with it,” stated the Professor of Global Security Studies.

In 2017, I conducted an inquiry on behalf of the Minister of Defense, who requested me to look into what was going on with the training and security at the facility (NDA).

I recall spending approximately a week with the commandant and the staff at the NDA, but something struck me: every Friday, the NDA gate is flung wide, allowing anyone to pray in the mosque.

“On Fridays, you’ll see the same thing happening across the country in all military groups.

If you go to Defence Headquarters, where I served as the Deputy Director, Defence Administration, between 2015 and 2017, I only received visitors twice during my two years there due to the strict security architecture, but every Friday, the gate of the Defence Headquarters is thrown wide open for everyone to come in and observe Juma’at.

“This is the window of opportunity for terrorists to profile our security environment. It’s always been like this. For the past 35 years, I’ve worked in military intelligence.

Our issue is religious and socio-cultural in nature.”

During the tenure of the then-Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, Olawunmi was a member of the Intelligence Brief at Defence Headquarters (retd.).

According to the intelligence expert, he advised the then-CDS that the sponsor was the center of gravity of the Boko Haram insurgency destroying Nigeria’s north-east and spreading to other parts of the country.

“I told General Olonisakin at the time that the core of this problem could not be solved in the same manner that the Niger Delta crisis could.

I practically solved the Niger Delta crisis under (Ex-President Umaru) Yar’Adua’s presidency, and I told them we couldn’t use the same template for Boko Haram.

“I told General Olonisakin to focus on the problem’s center of gravity. In 2016-2017, I was appointed to the committee, which included the late former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru. I reminded them that the sponsors of the program are Boko Haram’s center of gravity in Nigeria.

It was beyond us since the task we needed to perform was dynamic, but we couldn’t settle the difficulties of Boko Haram backers who were known to be in Buhari’s government. That is why we were unable to explore that component of the problem that could have ended it because we needed to make arrests.

“Why has the Buhari government declined to prosecute 400 people who were just identified as Boko Haram sponsors? If they are partisan and part of the hoax, why can’t this government bring them to justice? You may recall that the Boko Haram crisis began in 2012, while I was serving in military intelligence.

Those individuals were apprehended. Interrogation was undertaken by my organization, and the suspects mentioned names.

I can’t go on the air and start naming people who are currently in government who I know the boys who were arrested referenced. Some of them are now governors, others are senators, while yet more are in Aso Rock.

“Why should a government choose to inflict such embarrassment and insecurity in the wake of yesterday’s (Tuesday at the NDA) events?”

Retired Commodore Olawunmi also stated that the Department of State Services has a wealth of information on terrorists but could only act based on the Commander-in-body Chief’s language.