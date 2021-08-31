Tuesday, August 31, 2021
More
    Top Stories

    Why Nigeria shouldn’t buy US fighter jet

    By Naija247news
    0
    2

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    US president Joe Biden recently told United Arab Emirates to dropped Huawei 5G technology if it want F 35 fighter jets to be delivered. This came after United Arab Emirates established relationship with Israel, a condition given by Trump administration to deliver the F35.

    US also pressured Turkey to decommission it’s Russian S400 before it deliver 100 F35 Turkey ordered for despite Turkey participation in the building of the F 35.

    US do not have alternative to 5G technology and S 400 but tries to hold back other’s development.

    If Nigeria continues to rely on US military equipment, war on terrorists and insurgents will suffer set back just as we witness under Jonathan government.

    They use sale of their military equipment to give condition upon condition which causes delay in supply for decades. A country under war like Nigeria should rely on reliable country like China, Russia and others who will not attach selfish national interest to security of lives and properties.

    Previous articlePHOTOS: Police Eliminate Bandits’ Leader, Gang Members, Recover 10 Motorcycles in Niger
    Next articleLast US Military Plane Out Of Afghanistan Ends America’s longest war
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com