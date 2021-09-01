ABEOKUTA – The acting leader of Afenifere, a pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo has said that leaders of the group have resolved to preach ‘no new constitution, no 2023 election’ to their people in the country.

Adebanjo who presided over the group monthly meeting held at his residence in Sanya-Ogbo, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state, Tuesday, said it will be a waste of time to participate in the coming election with the 1999 constitution.

Adebanjo spoke with newsmen after the meeting with stakeholders and members of Afenifere in the country.

When asked on the resolution of the group on the coming election, Adebanjo said he and other leaders of Afenifere have resolved that the constitution must be reviewed before the election could hold.

He said, “I don’t believe in the election as the leader of Afenifere and some of my members here don’t believe, I don’t believe in that election and I have told my members if they can refuse it, okay, what do we need elections for?

“Our stand is that the constitution is not our own, the election is going on under that fraudulent constitution, they said they will go to the assembly to amend, assembly is the product of the fraud. You want the beneficiary of the fraud to amend the fraud, who are you talking to? Here is a man that has come out openly, declared that, ‘say what you like.’”

The meeting however resolved that there was a plan to wage a war against the people of Yoruba all over the country.

The communique reads, “Afenifere noted with serious concern the unprecedented security problems accentuated by the influx of people even from outside Nigeria. Some of them are disguising as Okada riders. We call on the government and security agencies to put a halt to the unbridled influx of people with questionable intention.

“Afenifere observes that terrorism and related vices including kidnapping are now so worrisome that in some cases, our people in places like Yewa, Ogun State, Oke Ogun in Oyo State, etc are forced to be relocating into Benin Republic and other West African countries. Urgent actions must be taken to guarantee the security of these people and to put a stop to what is causing them agonies.

“In view of the fact that Nigeria nation is fast moving into the precipice, there is the need by the federal government to urgently put a halt to various acts of terrorism, kidnapping, herders/farmers clashes and the like. This, Government can do, by immediately allowing states to have their own police. In fact, security aparatus should be democratised down to the local level.

“Afenifere again reiterated its position that Restructuring remains the panacea to solve the multi various problems bedevilling the country now. And we insist that this Restructuring is done before the next elections in the country.

“In the meantime, every community must be at alert to realise that they must defend themselves from bandits who have declared war on Nigeria.