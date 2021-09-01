80 Per Cent Of Security Energies Channelled Against Igbo — Intersociety

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, on Tuesday, alleged the security agencies have channelled eighty per cent of their energies against the Igbos in the country.

Intersociety leaders Emeka Umeagbalasi, Chinwe Umeche, Obianuju Igboeli and Chidimma Udegbunam, said this in a statement to newsmen in Owerri, regarding religious violence in the country.

They alleged part of the problem were that the security architecture of the country was formed “along radical Muslim lines.”

They said: “It saddens our heart therefore that instead of the Nigerian Government rethinking and reversing its path of religious infamy and perdition, it still resorted to diminishing the genocidal issue and covering same up and blackmailing the respected world leaders as “international IPOB lobbyists.

“Intersociety as a leading investigator and researcher on religious violence and its state actor enablers in Nigeria since 2010 had been calling on the present Nigerian Government since 2015 to govern the country pluralistically and cohesively including the provision of security and safety and protection of the citizens’ rights irrespective of their faith, tribe or ethnicity, age, class, gender or creed.

“On the contrary, the Nigerian Government has been unable and unwilling to have these done or achieved owing to its deliberate and systematic composition of its Government and security forces along radical Muslim lines and its unrepentant contempt for socio-political pluralism and religious tolerance.”

It was their view that “This is also to the extent that today, 80% of the country’s security energies and resources are channelled towards suppression of members of the Igbo Ethnic Nationality and their Judeo-Christian-cum-traditional religion while jihadists especially Jihadist Fulani Herdsmen and Jihadist Fulani Bandits are roundly protected by the State to commit or perpetrate mass atrocities on religious grounds.

“The Government of Nigeria has also discreetly turned the country into safe havens for Jihadists within and outside Africa and formulated an impunity and repeat-offence policy of ‘massacre-and-be-forgiven’ for BH, ISWAP and Ansaru Jihadists.”