Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe named Best Banking CEO by Global Brands Award

In recognition of the impact of his exceptional leadership on Africa’s largest retail bank, CEO and Group Managing Director, Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe has emerged as the Best Banking CEO in the recently concluded 2021 Global Brands Magazine Awards.

Speaking on this Award, Herbert Wigwe said, “This feat would not have been possible without the incredible team at Access Bank who have consistently put in their best to ensure that we achieve our vision of becoming the world’s most respected African bank. Together, we have made decisions, taken risks, and taken on challenges that have led to this recognition. Once again, I deeply appreciate this award and I am confident that this is the beginning of many more giant strides for Access Bank.”

Over the years, Wigwe has spearheaded Access Bank’s cultural, technological and digital transformation, which has resulted in sustained growth in financial performance and the creation of strategic initiatives that have impacted the industry and the economy.

Under Wigwe’s audacious leadership, Access Bank has championed financial inclusion by providing financial services to over 22 million previously underbanked individuals; given over 1 million women access to financial and non-financial offerings through its ‘W’ initiative; and set the pace in digital banking through its novel digital initiatives, such as FacePay, and Access More.