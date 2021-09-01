Anambra 2021: ZLP To Unveil Dr Obiora Okonkwo And Running Mate

Official Unveiling of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) Guber Candidates

Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, the incoming Governor of Anambra state and consensus Candidate for all political parties in the November 6, 2021 Election, shall be unveiled officially by the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

He will be unveiled along with his deputy,

Dame Barr Jessie Balonwu.

The people of Anambra state have bestowed on Dr Okonkwo and Dame Barr Jessie, the mandate to lead them out of the misgovernance of the current All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), administration in Anambra state.

The Ten Points Agenda of Dr. Okonkwo and Dame Barr. Jessie, is a package that will totally revamp the economy and the wellbeing of the people of the state.

Recently, and as part of the ten points agenda of the ZLP Guber Candidate, Dr. Okonkwo launched his “Graduates/Apprenticeship Scheme Programme, a programme that will produce 1,000 millionaires annually in Anambra state.

The Apprenticeship Scheme Programme is one of the practical ways of alleviating poverty in the state.

The ZLP Guber Candidates, have also been adopted by all political stakeholders in Anambra state as the most credible option for the people of the state. The PDP, APGA and APC leaders are working together to deliver Dr. Okonkwo and Dame Barr Jessie as governor and deputy governor of Anambra state come November 6, 2021.

This is therefore an opportunity for all Ndi-Anambra to join this movement for the emancipation of the state. This is a movement that will bring good governance and total wellbeing of the people.