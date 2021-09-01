APC National Chairman: Al-Makura Receives Al-Makura Support Organization (ASO), Reveals Motivation Behind Ambition

Front-runner for National Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Tanko Umaru Al-Makura has revealed the motivation behind his desire to vie for the topmost seat of the ruling party. He stated this today when he received members of the Al-Makura Support Organization (ASO), the campaign organization for his Chairmanship bid.

The ASO led by its Director-General, Comrade Dominic Alancha stated members decided to pay a familiarization visit to the incoming Chairman and intimate him on the progress made so far. He reiterated that Al-Makura remains the popular choice for Party helmsman from interactions with party chieftains and stakeholders over the past few months. Alancha urged the Senator to declare to run formally as his teeming supporters across the country are eagerly anticipating.

Director of Contact and Mobilization ASO, Hajiya Farida Odangi who spoke on behalf of women declared that APC women are fully behind the aspiration of Al-Makura because he has been tested and trusted as an astute administrator, and a bridge-builder that is needed to unite the diverse tendencies of the party. She also added her voice to the clamour for Sen. Al-Makura to formally throw his hat into the ring for the race.

In his response, Al-Makura expressed gratitude for the commitment of the group to the advocacy for his emergence, stating that the sacrifice of all members are immeasurable and have contributed to projecting his candidacy. He revealed that his intention to run for the party’s apex office was motivated by the desire to ensure the consolidation and survival of the party based on the vision of a cohesive party at inception. He also added that the need to build upon the legacy of progressive governance of President Muhammadu Buhari is the driving force behind his ambition.

On the clamour for his formal declaration, Al-Makura emphasized the need to wait for the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to release guidelines for the National Convention, after which he will hit the ground running.

Segun Tomori

Director, Media & Publicity

Al-Makura Support Organization (ASO)