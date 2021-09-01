DSS: Subversive Elements Plotting To Smear Us

Although it is short on details, the Department of State Services has raised the alarm that some disgruntled individuals and groups in the country are scheming to discredit it.

The Spokesman for the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, sounded the alarm bell in a late-night statement made available to Vanguard on Tuesday.

Although the statement is silent on the specific elements involved in the plot, it claims the subversive persons are out to undermine the service.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) has uncovered plans by some subversive groups and individuals to undertake a negative media campaign against the Service.

“The aim is to further use fake news, propaganda and malicious narratives through sponsored articles, among others, to undermine it.

“The Service has steadily monitored these activities, their perpetrators and therefore wish to inform the public to disregard the emerging trends and patterns.

“The Service reassures its commitment to the discharge of its mandate. It will not be distracted or silenced.

“Those engaged in the deliberate efforts to run it down are, however, advised to desist from doing so or be ready to face the full wrath of the law,” the statement warned.