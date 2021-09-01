Ekiti 2022: PDP Group Seeks Unity And Consensus In Ekiti State

As political parties prepare for the governorship primaries in Ekiti State, ahead of the 2022 governorship election, a non-align group within the Peoples Democratic Party has called for unity and Consensus.

The group, which styled itself as PDP Consensus Initiative (PCI), has in a statement urged the leadership and members of the PDP in Ekiti to seek common ground.

According to a statement made available by one of its Conveners, Lanre Abiola, the group said:

“We are here to find common ground for success. Our first assessment of the situation in Ekiti is that the PDP can have a resounding victory in the 2022 governorship election if our party presents a credible and popular candidate.

2. The division and polarisation that exist among the leaders and chieftains must be quickly addressed to strengthen the party and put it in a good position to win in 2022.

3. It is not true that APC has become so unpopular that whoever the PDP presents can win in 2022. You must understand that Gov Fayemi’s unpopularity may not significantly affects the fortunes of the APC if it presents a better candidate than the PDP.

4. Party members, most especially the delegates and leaders, must understand that they can rise above momentary gains, unite, work together and present a winnable team. Gambling is not an option for the PDP in Ekiti State.

5. All party members and leaders need to remember that it was difficult for us to produce a successor in 2018; it would be much more difficult in 2022 if we do not present a credible, popular and respected team (Governorship and Deputy) who can turn the people into a movement.

EKiti people are eagerly awaiting the PDP to give them a good candidate, and they are ready to finish the business. We must therefore rise above petty politics and dramas.

no more gamble..it is time for consensus.”

The group said the public can send feedback via its email/ pdpconsensus@gmail.com