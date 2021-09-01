Official documents usually go through rigorous vetting procedures, and as such, expected to contain no grammatical errors — or very minimal mistakes at best.

However, this was not the case on the executive order signed by Aminu Masari, governor of Katsina state, on Monday.

The executive order, which came into effect on Tuesday, was issued as part of efforts to address security challenges in the state — many communities in Katsina have been attacked by gunmen, leading to killings and abductions.

As a result, the governor had advised residents to defend themselves against bandits.

But this did not go down well with some individuals who, in turn, asked Masari to resign from office over his alleged failed to secure the state.

Thereafter, as part of efforts to contain insecurity, the governor issued the executive order banning the transportation of cattle from Katsina state to other parts of Nigeria.

The governor, among other things, also ordered the closure of some roads to commercial vehicles, while the sale of petrol in jerrycans at filling stations has also been banned.

In the executive order as seen by TheCable, the first blunder that jumps out is the title that reads: ‘CONSTITUTION OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA 1991 (AS AMENDED)’.

To start with, in 1991, Nigeria was under a military regime led by Ibrahim Babangida, former head of state; Nigeria is also currently governed by the 1999 Constitution.

However, there are other errors in the document such as “security challanges” instead of “security challenges”; “jericcans” instead of “jerricans” or “jerrycans”; and “lories” instead of “lorries”.

Also, just below Masari’s signature, “Nigeria” is also written as “Nigiria”.

The governor’s directive reads: “In the exercise of powers conferred upon me by the Subsection (2) of section 176 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and all other powers enabling me on that behalf, I, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari CFR, the Governor of Katsina State, do hereby make the following:

“1. This Notice may be cited as the Security Challenges (Containment) Order and shall come into effect on the 31st day of August 2021;

“2. Immediate total closure of Jibia-Gurbin Baure road to all motorists until further notice. Travelers plying that road are advised to go through Funtua;

“3. Immediate closure of Kankara-Sheme road to all commercial vehicles, who are advised to go through Funtua. Only private non-commercial vehicles are to ply the road;

“4. Lories/Trucks carrying firewood from the bush are totally banned;

“5. Suspension of the sale of all animals at the markets of the following Local Government Areas: Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Malumfashi, Charanchi, Mai’adua, Kafur, Kafur, Faskari, Sabuwa, Baure, Dutsinma and Kaita;

“6. Ban on transportation of cattle trucks from Katsina State to any State in Nigeria;

“7. Total ban on carrying three (3) persons on motorcycles and more than three (3) passengers on a tricycle;

“8. Total ban on the sale of second-hand motorcycles at Charanchi market;

“9. Re-enforcement of the ban on the operation of Commercial tricycles and motorcycles from 10.00 p.m to 6.00 a.m in the State Capital, and 6.00 p.m to 6.00 a.m in the frontline Local Government Areas;

“10. Re-enforcement of the total ban on the sale of petrol in jericcans at filling stations;

“11. Only 2 designated Filling stations are allowed to sell fuel of not more than N5,000.00 to motorists in Jibia Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankar, Faskari, Sabuwa, Dandume, Musawa, Matazu, Dutsinma, Kurfi, Danja and Kafur Local Government Areas;

“12. Identified essential workers (health personnel, security personnel and Journalists) could use tricycles and motorcycles beyond the banned periods.”

See the document below.