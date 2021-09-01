FG Approves Concrete Roads From Kabba To Borders Of Kogi And Ekiti States

Federal Government has approved the reconstruction of concrete road from Kabba to the boundary between Kogi

and Ekiti states.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola who made this known when he received Kogi State House of Assembly Committee on Works lead by its Speaker, Prince Matthew Kolawole said the Project is to be executed by Dangote company.

Fashola stated that the federal government has committed huge resources to road construction, maintenance and rehabilitation over the years, noting that the ministry is currently working on fourteen federal roads that either link Kogi state or passes through, while seventeen special interventions are also ongoing with the repairs of bridges.

According to him, the ministry’s goal is to fix all federal roads in the country at once but has been limited due to resources, and other needs that are also important to human existence, saying it is whatever the national assembly approves for them to spend that they will use.

He told the visitors that Kogi State federal lawmakers led by Senator Smart Adeyemi recently when visited him on the same subject matter, advising them to reach out to their neighboring states to have a consensus on roads they want the ministry to concentrate fund on.

The Minister pointed out that the current administration led by President Muhammad Buhari is committed to infrastructure renewal which was necessitated borrowing to finance most of the ongoing critical projects across the country.

Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Matthew Kolawole said the visit was necesitated sequel to

the resolution of the House on the deplorable state of federal roads in the State which has hindered smooth

movement of goods and services.

Prince Kolawole explained that despite the efforts of Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration to fix some of the federal roads, they still find it expedient to call on the federal government to come to their aid in fixing the federal roads across the state.

He said the deplorable state of the federal roads in the three senatorial districts of the state are worrisome and have caused a lots of havoc to motorists, noting that Kogi State is bordered by nine states including the FCT, centrally located within the country and a major link between north and southern region.

The Speaker noted that on Tuesday, the Kabba-Obajana – Lokoja road close to Apata community, was carved in, causing traffic jams and blockage for commuters plying

the route.