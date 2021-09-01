National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu had during the presidential campaign in 2015, referred to President Muhammadu Buhari as the only solution for the security and economic challenges facing Nigeria.

During a mega presidential rally, the former governor of Lagos State recalled how some powerful nations in the world returned to army generals when they were challenged, saying “Major General Buhari would revive Nigeria’s economy”.

He named the current opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP as the “Poverty Development Party saying they had nothing to offer.

His words at the time were; “Every nation has a period of their own challenges, when America was challenged, they turned to one great man, their ex-military general, General Eisenhower. When the French were challenged, they turned to their general, Charles de Gaulle.

“When Britain was challenged, they turned to their general. Today, Nigeria is economically and physically challenged so we turn to General Muhammadu Buhari. He is the right man for the job. If you talk about military experience, he has it abundantly, he has courage, simplicity, he has it abundantly.

“If you talk about great determination, a combination of vision and ability to perform, honesty and integrity, he has it abundantly.

“I laugh when the incapable government, ‘Poverty Development Party’ PDP were talking. They have nothing again to say, they now want to question the qualifications of General Buhari and look for his certificate”.

Following the manifestos in 2015 which projected the APC presidential candidate as a ‘saviour’, Buhari defeated the then incumbent president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan with Nigerians expecting a total change in security and economy.

DAILY POST recalls that the Gross Domestic Product, GDP figure in 2015 was $492,437 million which made Nigeria the number 24 in the ranking of GDP of the 196 countries in the world according to the world bank.

Following the current outcry from Nigerians over the hike in prices of commodities, the cost of living in Nigeria prior to the 2015 general elections can be referred to as moderate as a dollar was exchanged for ₦187.952 contrary to the current ₦412.4 to a dollar.

Expectations of the electorates hit the rock when insecurity began to deteriorate despite the campaign promises. It can be recalled that banditry was very unpopular prior to the emergence of the current government.

Also, the activities of Fulani herdsmen which has resorted to killings across the country was at its minimal.

Recall that the Nigerian National Bureau of Statistics said in 2020 that 40% or 83 million Nigerians live in poverty. Although Nigeria’s poverty profile for 2021 has not yet been released, it is estimated that the number of poor people will increase to 90 million, or 45% of the population, in 2022.

The country is currently facing its worst security crisis following the havoc been wreaked across the country by terrorist groups, bandits, herdsmen and other criminal elements.