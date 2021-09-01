Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has expressed sadness over the death of the Chanchaga local government Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Khalid Hassan.

Governor Sani Bello in a statement described the deceased as a humble and a grassroot politician who contributed immensely to the growth and development of Democracy in not just the state, but the country at large.

The Governor acknowledged that his contributions will greatly be missed in the political arena of the state.

He said “it is really sad to hear that our Party Chairman in Chanchaga local government is dead. Though it is not a cheering news to us, but we have to accept whatever Allah allowed to happen.

“From Allah we all came, and to Him we shall all return at His time. May Allah forgive the deceased and grant him Aljahna Firdausi”.

The Governor also prayed Allah to give family members, the APC members, friends and associates of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss.

Late Mallam Hassan was a trader an astute politician that served as Chairman, Chanchaga local government in various political parties among which were the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

Until his death, he was the APC Chairman, Chanchaga local government.

He died after a protracted illness and has been buried according to Islamic injunctions.

Mary Noel-Berje

Chief Press Secretary

to the Governor of Niger State.