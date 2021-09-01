I have faith & confidence in my friend & brother Gov. Yahaya Bello. He NEVER paid 20 billion in a fixed deposit account.Those that are peddling these specious lies & slanderous falsehood are agents of satan from the pit of hell.Their attempt to discredit& destroy him has FAILED!

I have faith& confidence in my friend & brother Gov. Yahaya Bello.He NEVER paid 20 billion in a fixed deposit account.Those that are peddling these specious lies & slanderous falsehood are agents of satan from the pit of hell.Their attempt to discredit& destroy him has FAILED! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 1, 2021