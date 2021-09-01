Saturday, September 4, 2021
More
    Political partiesNews Feature

    He’s A Man Of Profound Decency & Integrity’ – FFK Defends Gov Yahaya Bello –

    By Naija247news
    0
    4

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    I have faith & confidence in my friend & brother Gov. Yahaya Bello. He NEVER paid 20 billion in a fixed deposit account.Those that are peddling these specious lies & slanderous falsehood are agents of satan from the pit of hell.Their attempt to discredit& destroy him has FAILED!

    Those that believe that Yahaya would fix 20 billion Naira of public funds in a fixed deposit account do not know him. He is a man of profound decency & integrity. I am sorry for those that are peddling this falsehood. I advise them to try something else: this one has failed!

    Previous articleNigeria: Can Turkey Help Counter Terrorism?
    Next articleWhat you probably didn’t know about two Ministers sacked by Buhari
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com