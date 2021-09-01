Kano Hisbah! We Will Pay You N10,000 For Each Arrest You Make

Prince Dele Banjo, the founder of the anti-indecency charity known as banthestrip.com has commended the efforts of Kano hisbah to fighting indecency.

“We will like to use this opportunity to commend the Kano hisbah for ensuring decency in northern Nigeria.

We will like to inform the hisbah that we support what you are doing in the north and we are proud of you.

We support your stance on indecency, we support your stance on morality and we support your stance on the mannequins.

Because the people that are out to destroy the youths, culture and heritage of northern Nigeria with immorality are so surreptitious that they are willing to use mannequins to create an indecent theme, therefore the Kano hisbah is right on banning the mannequins.

We now urge the Kano hisbah not to relent because there are people that support what they do.

We will now like to offer a token to the Kano hisbah to show appreciation and in order to publicly display our support for those that are committed to fighting indecency. We promise to donate 10,000 naira to the Kano Hisbah for each arrest they make.

God bless Kano, God bless the Kano empire and God bless the Kano Hisbah.

Thank you very much”