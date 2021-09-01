The Northern Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has said that Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello is supposed to be cooling of in prison and not canvassing for votes to emerge president of Nigeria.

In a statement signed by its National President Isa Abubakar and sent to Arewa Agenda, the group frowned at what it termed the “unimaginable evil” being perpetrated by the Governor.

The full statement reads:

The Northern Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has received the news of the freezing of Kogi State Government Fix Deposit Account domiciled at Sterling Bank at the request of the EFCC by Federal High Court, Lagos Division with so much excitement, stressing that indeed! Judiciary is the last hope of the common man.

The Group frowned at the unimaginable evil being perpetrated by the Governor Yahaya Bello led administration against the long-suffering people of Kogi State and their hard working Civil Servants”

How can a supposed leader who ought to emit compassion be merciless and wicked to his people by refusing to pay them what they have laboured and entitled for”? The delayed or partial payment of Salary has led many Civil Servants and members of their families to early graves. Yet, such a dubious character who ought to be wallowing in prison have the audacity to be canvassing for support to become Nigeria President.

We wish to emphatically states that we shall massively mobilised our people to ensure that Governor Bello ends up in prison at the expiration of his tenure not hiding under the cover of Presidential immunity he earnestly desire and ready to pay his way to acquire.

We want to particularly commend the EFCC for the courage to go after Governor Yahaya Bello and his looting Cabinet members. They should put their search light in other states by ensuring that people with stolen wealths don’t end up living to enjoy them.

We wish to equally advise Celebreties and Political jobbers who have been falling on each other to endorse the failed on arrival Presidential bid of Governor Yahaya to return every Kobo they have received from him before the Dragnet of EFCC locate and entangle them. This free counsel is for those with shame and honour among them.

Our Statement won’t be complete without commending the Judiciary for granting the audacious Order restraining the evil fingers of Kogi State Government agents from dipping their hands in the profit of the Fix Deposit accruing in the account. May they continue to stand with the common man and God Almighty will also stand with them.

Comrade Isah Abubakar

President, Northern Youths Council of Nigeria

1st September, 2021