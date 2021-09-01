Nigeria: Can Turkey Help Counter Terrorism?

The Nigerian Turkish foreign relation is hoped to be strengthened against the rising cases of terrorism in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Army and its Turkish counterpart have pledged to strengthen military bilateral relations between both countries to tackle terrorism.

This was made known on Monday 30 August 2021, when the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Hidaye Bayraktar paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.