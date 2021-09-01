Saturday, September 4, 2021
More
    Top Stories

    Nigeria: Can Turkey Help Counter Terrorism?

    By Naija247news
    0
    9

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    The Nigerian Turkish foreign relation is hoped to be strengthened against the rising cases of terrorism in Nigeria.

    The Nigerian Army and its Turkish counterpart have pledged to strengthen military bilateral relations between both countries to tackle terrorism.

    This was made known on Monday 30 August 2021, when the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Hidaye Bayraktar paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

    Previous articleTotal Nigeria Plc appoints Dr. Samba Seye as new MD
    Next articleHe’s A Man Of Profound Decency & Integrity’ – FFK Defends Gov Yahaya Bello –
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com