Nigeria Will Become Safe Again, Say CAN, PFN

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev Supo Ayokunle, and the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Wale Oke, have said peace will return to Nigeria.

Although the duo lamented the increasing rate of insecurity in the country, they said Nigeria would not go the way of Afghanistan, where the Taliban took over the governance of the country.

The Media Office of the PFN President said in a statement on Tuesday that Ayokunle and Oke spokr in Ibadan, Oyo State, at the opening of the eight-day Annual Holy Ghost Convention of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries with the theme, ‘Abundant rain.’

Ayokunle was quoted as saying, “Violence will become a thing of the past in Nigeria in Jesus name. All Nigerians, from the youngest to the oldest, shall dwell in safety in Jesus name.

“I prophesy to you Nigeria and Nigerians that our economy is going to bounce back and Nigeria will flourish; Nigerians will flourish and people in the Diaspora will rush back home and possess their possessions.

“Nigerians, henceforth, you will not be fugitives anywhere anymore. The name, Nigeria, shall be respected everywhere. The lost glory shall be restored in full. Nigeria is not going to become an Afghanistan; no Taliban is going to take over here. We tear every false prophecy concerning Nigeria apart in Jesus name.

“The Lord spoke to me overnight on Friday to Saturday concerning Nigeria from the book of Ezekiel 34:25-30. In Nigeria we shall dwell safely. No more terrorists, no more insurgent attacks, no more herdsmen attack and kidnappings. There will be abundance of employment.”

Oke, who quoted from the book of 1 Kings 18:1, compared the present situation of Nigeria to the biblical time of drought, but said when the rain came, there was peace and restoration.

He prayed for an end to corruption, kidnapping, killings, terrorism and other forms of insecurity in the land.

“We terminate corruption in Nigeria. We terminate Boko Haram insurgents; we terminate kidnapping and all manners of crimes in the land. There shall be peace in Nigeria,” he added.