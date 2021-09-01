Nkechi Ikpeazu To Offset Medical Bill Of Abused 10-year-old Girl

Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu, wife of the Governor of Abia State has taken over the cost of treatment for a 10-year-old girl who was abused by one, Mrs Zazi David Orjiugo Kelechi.

It was gathered that the child who has been victimized for over a year, was force-fed and was allegedly poked with pepper inside her private parts.

Mrs Ikpeazu, who visited the child at the hospital, expressed shock at the horrific injuries on her body.

She described the abuse as very inhumane and barbaric.

“I saw the first pictures of the injuries of girl last week and immediately I reached out to the commissioner of police Mrs Janet Agbede. She has assured me that the investigation has been sped up and the perpetrator will be charged to court. I have confidence in the police under Mrs. Agbede, she is a mother and understands the import of safeguarding our children.

“Last Friday I also directed the State Action Committee Against Gender-Based Violence to follow up on the case and work with stakeholders including FIDA, Child Protection Network, NAPTIP and others and ensure things are done right. I am certain that justice will be gotten to serve as deterrent to others who are in habit of viciously maltreating our children,” Mrs. Ikpeazu said.

“I came to the hospital today to see things for myself and i am indeed shocked at the brutality, barbarism and the viciousness of the attacks on the little girl,” she added.

Mrs Ikpeazu said that she had directed her personal physician to join the medical team handling the girl’s care and had also made some donations towards her care and upkeep.

She, therefore, stressed that parents should take care of their biological children and not traffick them to people who do not value or appreciate life.