Plateau Killings: Buhari Vows To Crush Perpetrators

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his administration is on top of events and is moving ahead with force to crush the perpetrators of the recent incidents of unrest in Plateau.

The President gave the assurance in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Sunday in Abuja.

Buhari, however, maintained that to achieve success, communities must unite against these horrific attacks, saying retributive violence was not the answer.

According to Buhari, there is the Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorism, as well as the spate of kidnappings for ransom, transformed by some misinformed global media into a Muslim-on-Christian threat.

In a related development, Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has relaxed the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on Jos North Local Government on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, to its earlier status.

The decision was reached after an intensive review of the security situations in a broadcast to citizens yesterday by the Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong.

Under the new arrangement, the curfew will be observed from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily beginning from yesterday.

Bassa and Jos South local government areas will now observe their curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. until further notice.

He said with the review of the curfew in Jos North, security agencies would mount permanent checkpoints in highly vulnerable areas; deploy more uniform and plain cloth personnel and also observe continuously the conduct of residents.

“The curfew in Jos South and Bassa is to also be further relaxed. The curfew shall be enforced between 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. until further notice.