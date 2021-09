A young man identified as Mr kingsley from Agbama Okoro, Abia State was allegedly killed by the Nigerian police who allegedly backed up a team of thugs that invaded Agbama community.

Reports also say that many properties were destroyed during the process. Honorable Jerry visited the area to witness the damage caused by police

Source:. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2021/08/police-shoot-young-man-dead-in.html?m=1