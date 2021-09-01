Rivers State PDP Ward Suspends Secondus As National Chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party Ward 5 in Ikuru town, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State has suspended the embattled National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus.

Secondus is a prominent politician from Andoni in Rivers State. He was a former Chairman of the PDP in Rivers and a former National Organising Secretary of the party.

The Ward Chairman of the Party, George Christopher, announced this at the party’s extraordinary meeting at the party’s Secretariat at Ikuru town, Andoni Local Government Area.

The chairman said eleven executive members out of the 17 endorsed Secondus suspension from the party.

Christopher said the national chairman had not attracted development to the area despite his high political profile and inability to manage the party

Christopher stated, “The Ward executive of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ward 5, Ikuru town, and the leaders met on the 31st of August, 2021 issues that affect the party.

“Suspension of Prince Uche Secondus was done by the Ward executive after a duly constituted Ward meeting called by the Secretary on the instructions of the Chairman, according to the Constitution of our great party.”

Also speaking, former chairman of Andoni LGA and chairman, Disciplinary Committee in the Ward, Benson Alpheous, noted that Secondus was suspended for disobeying the party’s decision for him to step down as national chairman.

“Until further notice, our brother, Prince Uche Secondus remains suspended. I want to thank you for coming and again, reaffirm the suspension of Uche Secundus.

“For now, until you hear from us again, Prince Uche Secondus remain suspended,” he added.

Efforts to reach the State Chairman of the PDP, Desmond Akawor, for his comments concerning Secondus’ sacking were unsuccessful.

Also, attempts to reach Secondus proved abortive.