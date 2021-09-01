The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for relieving two ministers in the federal cabinet of their appointments.

In a statement issued in Abuja by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, the CNPP urged President Buhari to “hasten action in overhauling his cabinet as there are many underperforming ministers as well as heads of agencies and parastatals still in government.”

According to the umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in Nigeria, “like we have constantly advised Mr. President to replace some non-performing members of his cabinet, we also urge Mr. President to replace some of his advisers.

“For us, the President’s information managers, including the Minister of Information and Culture, Chief Lai Mohammed and the presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, who have done their best should immediately take a bow and go home.

“The CNPP believes that there could still be areas the President can salvage in terms of performance by his administration if his cabinet is urgently rejigged to place square poles in square holes.

“And, beyond redeployment of some already spent ministers, the CNPP urges President Buhari to shop for young technocrats and more innovative citizens, even outside his party, for appointment to ensure that he succeeds in the remaining less than two years of his tenure”, the CNPP counselled.