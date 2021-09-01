The Obidigwes: The Real Problem Of APGA

There’s a saying that curses are like Chicken, they come home to Roost.

In APGA, the curse of the Obidigwes is tearing the party apart; with the unending crisis, litigations, defections and other threatening challenges the party is battling with, Amidst it all, The Mentally deranged, physically shortchanged and dirty Chinedu Obigwe who is the mouth piece of the tiny cult group known as Aguleri cabal have sworn to see to the end of APGA with his reckless utterances.

It may interest you to know that Chinedu Obigwe is half Brother to Hon. Chinedu Obidigwe (Akaoma) who claims to be the the alpha and omega of present day APGA and the Almighty King maker. Due to political ambition of the later, he pleaded that the former whom he shares same first and surname with, to make adjustment to his name so people can differentiate between the sick and mentally shortchanged Chinedu and the illiterate power hungry Chinedu, both brothers hails from the part of Aguleri that are responsible for all the troubles between Aguleri and their neighbouring communities; a behaviour they have introduced in APGA which have seen the party move from emerging Third force to a mere Social Club.

While Chinedu Obidigwe is busy creating troubles across the party and acting as De facto National Chairman of APGA, his other Brother is putting the final nail on the coffin with his Diarrhoea mouth, insulting and abusing Elders, Leaders and chieftains in WhatsApp groups, they have sworn to continue in there habitual recklessness until they sink the party.

Members of the cabal lacks the requisite experience to pilot APGA; they are gradually living to the predictions of a former Governor of Anambra State and also, another, a founding member of APGA that the party will die in their hands, because of their insensitivity and rascality largely affected by the curses following the Obidigwes from their community, who are piloting the affairs of the cabal.

They don’t know what APGA stands for, They do not know what great sons and daughters of Igbo land suffered to build and sustain APGA. It’s unfortunate that they have a career criminal, Ekperima and Ole as the National Chairman.

Victor Oye, the embattled factional Chairman is observing table manners. It’s also laughable that as the house is on fire, Willie Obiano whose supposed to be the landlord is busy boosting on how he will make the deficiency riddled Charles Soludo Governor of Anambra State.

November 6, that day will rain heavily to teach many so lessons of their life.

Emeka Umenweke

Writes from Ayamelum