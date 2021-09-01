Total Nigeria Plc appoints Dr. Samba Seye as new MD

Lagos — Total Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Dr. Samba Seye as the Managing Director of the company. He replaces Mr. Imrane Barry who has been reassigned to TotalEnergies SE Headquarters in Paris.

Dr. Seye holds a Doctorate Degree in Engineering from the University of Sciences and Techniques of Lille, France, where he worked as an assistant lecturer from 1990 until 1993 when he joined Shell working in various capacities before joining Total Marketing and Services in 2014 as a Project Manager in the Strategy Department.

In 2015, he was appointed Deputy Executive Vice President, West Africa, a position he held until his appointment as Vice President Specialties/General Trade Total MS /Africa, in 2016.

Thereafter, he was appointed Executive Vice President West Africa, Total MS /Africa, in 2017. He has been a member of the TotalEnergies SE Ethics Committee since 2019.

Dr. Seye is a thorough-bred professional with experience across several countries. His appointment takes effect from today, September 01, 2021.