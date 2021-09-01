VIDEO: Bolaji Akinyemi: US Not the World Power We Used to Know

Bolaji Akinyemi: US Not the World Power We Used to Know

The collapse of the US-backed government in Afghanistan to the Taliban is a victory for China, a foreign policy expert Professor Bolaji Akinyemi has said.

Many say the collapse of the West Asian government happened faster than almost anyone in Washington or Kabul could have imagined.

Prof. Akinyemi told ARISE News on Monday that the US and China are having a”terrible rocky relationship” with the pulling out of troops from Afghanistan appearing to be an inexperienced move by the US as well as an inability to handle complex world.

He said the Chinese will be having the laughter of their life.