Wednesday, September 1, 2021
More
    Top Stories

    VIDEO: Bolaji Akinyemi: US Not the World Power We Used to Know

    By Naija247news
    0
    6

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Bolaji Akinyemi: US Not the World Power We Used to Know

    The collapse of the US-backed government in Afghanistan to the Taliban is a victory for China, a foreign policy expert Professor Bolaji Akinyemi has said.

    Many say the collapse of the West Asian government happened faster than almost anyone in Washington or Kabul could have imagined.

    Prof. Akinyemi told ARISE News on Monday that the US and China are having a”terrible rocky relationship” with the pulling out of troops from Afghanistan appearing to be an inexperienced move by the US as well as an inability to handle complex world.

    He said the Chinese will be having the laughter of their life.

    Previous articleAnambra 2021: ZLP To Unveil Dr Obiora Okonkwo And Running Mate
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com