What Anambra State People And Government Must Do With New Oil Wealth

Ndi Anambra kwenu.

You have out done yourselves again despite what the naysayers said about you online and the policies that they passed trying to deny you what belongs to you. That said, it is time to bottle your excitement and apply wisdom.

The following are things Anambra state government and its people must do to fully take advantage of the 13% derivatives.

1) Anambra state government must create a special development fund for oil producing communities in Anambra state. The fund will be used for education, healthcare, good infrastructure etc. within those communities.

2) Anambra state must create a state infrastructural fund where a part of the derivation will go to fund critical infrastructures in the state especially roads, bridges, electricity, rail network, industrial clusters development etc.

3) Anambra state must use another part of the money to fund healthcare, education and other social welfare services deemed necessary. Every school and hospital should be modernized, expanded, or upgraded.

4) Last but not the least, Anambra should create a savings/investment fund called the “Future generation fund”. This fund will be utilized by the future generation for development after oil crashes and the world transitions to sustainable green energy.