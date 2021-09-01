The Youths of Adamawa were charged to play a role in ensuring good people take the place of leadership in the nation.

The former chairman of Mubi South Local Government area of Adamawa state, Musa Ajayi gave the charge during a one day youth summit on the theme “Youths and 2023 election in search of credible leaders” said this can be done if the youth fully participate in the electioneering processes of 2023 election.

While calling on them to be vanguard of social change with a firm focus in bringing in place leadership that will transcend for the overall good of people, Ajayi said the immediate past Governor of Adamawa, Senator Muhammadu Umaru Jibrilla Bindow is one of the good leaders that did well in all aspect of governance.

According to him leader of such pedigree should be encouraged to continue with the good ingenious and innovation of development they have for the state.

Ajayi who was one of the youngest council chairman Mubi Local Government ever had said: “the Youth are capable of deciding the fate of the nation in terms of who will govern the country and take it in the lofty heights of economy vibrancy. This is why we are here to be told of the need to change the narrative of how we have failed ourselves, failed the country over the years..”

He continued to say that:

“This submit was organized to further draw the attention of our people in the Northern zone to understand that our place of responsibility in ensuring the return of peace in all our towns and villages since it has been overtaking by Boko Haram attacks is still needed.

“We need the zeal we use to have in the area of businesses, farming and all other social economy activities to thrive to bring back the beauty of the area.” Ajayi said

The former Council Boss who was the special invited guest reiterated that the youths who fall Bukar Mala Hall to its capacity are called to be reminded that it is not time to sit in the fence, it’s not time that they can be caged as stooges or political thugs to serve politicians who do not mean well for their people.

“We are here to tell ourselves the need to be part of the process that will bring good leaders who will transform our lives, bring all round development for our communities.

“As 2023 draws closer, a time at hand to think of what to do, who we can support for good governance. This is the focal point of taking over the place of leadership from the old people who are retiring to pave way for us.

“Let’s be agents of positive change, youths with a purpose to support what is good and system that will lift us up as a future glory of Nigeria.” He added

The summit targeted five local government areas of Mubi North, Mubi South, Maiha, Michika and Madagali making up the Southern Senatorial District and organised by Alhaji Bala Usman, Youth activist and a social mobilize.