Zamfara state government Imposes Dusk-To-Dawn Curfew, Shuts Down Schools

Zamfara State Government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew throughout the 14 local government areas in the state.

The government has also shut down schools, both private and public, operating in all the local governments in the state.

The measure came on the heels of bandits’ invasion of Kaya town in Maradun Local Area of the state on Wednesday morning, where a yet-to-be-ascertained number of pupils were abducted from the Government Day Secondary School, Kaya, in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State where the governor, Bello Matawalle, hails from.

The school, according to an indigene of the area, Abu Kaya, shas about 300 students, a large number of whom were taken by the bandits who had arrived the school at about 11:00A.M on Wednesday when the school was in session.

According to TVC News, the curfew is from eight o’clock in the evening to seven o’clock in the morning

“The move, according to authorities, is to control the rising cases of banditry and kidnapping in the state,” says the broadcast medium.