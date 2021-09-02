SUPPORTERS of the Peoples Democratic Party, under the aegis of PDP Action 2023, has appealed to the party to avoid repeating the mistake of wasting its Presidential ticket on former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

The group made the appeal in a statement titled, “Atiku Should Not Waste PDP Ticket Again,” signed by its National Chairman, Dr. Rufus Omeire, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Omeire said, “The PDP Action 2023 warns once again, that to give Atiku Abubakar another chance as PDP Presidential Candidate is to ensure a clear defeat for PDP in 2023, and admonishes the former Vice-President of Nigeria not to deceive PDP members a second time.

“In our last Press Statement, we frowned at Atiku for abandoning PDP members by running away to live in Dubai, after the elections, shielding himself from PDP members, only for him to resurface now that the Presidential primaries are at hand.

“In his response, we are surprised Atiku claimed that his absence from Nigeria for so long was to acquire a Degree from Cambridge University.

“On the contrary, the entire country is aware that he relocated to Dubai, where he even had his highly advertised COVID Vaccination even before the vaccine was available to ordinary Nigerians.”

The group further said, “It is disingenuous for Atiku to claim that he was in school in Cambridge, London when he actually lived in Dubai.

“If he enrolled in University of Cambridge, for a part time course, he could have as well done the programme from Nigeria.”

Attempts to get a response from the Media Office of the former Vice President were futile. Calls to the mobile telephone number of the Media Adviser, Mazi Paul Ibe indicated that it was switched off.

A response to a text message sent to him was still being awaited as at the time of filing this report.