2023: Don’t Waste PDP Ticket Again, Group Cautions Atiku

Ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has been cautioned not to waste the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP’s) ticket.

The group under the aegis of PDP Action 2023, warned that to give Atiku another chance as PDP Presidential Candidate is to ensure a clear defeat for PDP in 2023, adding it is time he quit the stage.

The group, in a statement by its Chairman, Hon. (Dr.) Rufus Omeire admonished the former Vice-President not to deceive PDP members a second time.

The group, in its last statement, had frowned at Alh. Atiku for abandoning PDP members to live in Dubai, after the elections, adding that he shielded himself from PDP members, only for him to resurface now that the presidential primaries are at hand.

The PDP Action 2023 said it was surprised at Atiku’s response when he claimed that his absence from Nigeria for so long was to acquire a degree from Cambridge University.

“On the contrary, the entire country is aware that he relocated to Dubai, where he even had his highly advertised COVID Vaccination even before the vaccine was available to ordinary Nigerians.

“It is disingenuous for Atiku to claim that he was in school in Cambridge, London when he actually lived in Dubai.

“If he enrolled in the University of Cambridge, for a part-time course, he could have as well done the programme from Nigeria. He should come clean with the truth, apologise to PDP faithful for letting them down and step aside. He will be better playing a role as elder statesmen as we earlier suggested.

“What is more, he is on record to have boasted during the 2018 Presidential primaries, that he was the ONLY candidate with the financial MUSCLE and otherwise, to face President Buhari and defeat him. Alas, he wasted the ticket of PDP.

“He mismanaged and dashed the trust, hopes and votes of PDP members and Nigerians. He lost in all the North West States, lost in 4 of the 6 North East States where he hails from, lost in virtually all the South-West and the North Central States and managed to eke out a slim victory in South-East and the South-South States. In fact, he won in his home state of Adamawa with only 32,000 votes!.

“It is not the culture in the North and Nigerians to vote for very wealthy businessmen to lead. Examples abound. Sir Ahmadu Bello, Alh. Tafawa Balewa, Shehu Shagari and Umaru Musa Yar’adua , Olusegun Obasanjo.

“These are not men of financial wealth. They are simple, honest and decent Nigerians who deserved the support of Northerners and Nigerians, with the singular exception of Buhari who, though, not a man of wealth, is, however, a basket case as a President.

“In summary, for Atiku, it is time to quit the stage. It is time for PDP to begin the search for another acceptable candidate. A candidate that projects incorruptibility, honesty, simplicity, capacity, accessibility and ability to govern. A candidate that will not abandon the masses.

“A candidate that will unite Nigeria, solve the security challenges, restore peace in the land and take the country to greater economic heights. Nigerians are waiting and looking up to PDP. Bottom line, PDP must shine their eyes this time around to ensure victory at the pools. PDP Action 2023 will help ensure that this happens,” the group said.