2023: Southern APC Candidate Or Northern PDP Candidate?

As 2023 elections approaches, the trajectory that the two major political parties are likely to take, is becoming clearer.

From all feelers, PDP is going North while APC is likely coming South due to the interest of the Southern gladiators of the fold.

Now, the question is simple; would you rather vote for a Southern APC candidate as president or would rather vote a northern PDP candidate just to make sure APC as party doesn’t retain power?

I ask this because as much as the ‘Islamic party’ tag on APC seemed to be a matter of propaganda in 2015, the activities of the party so far since it gained power has not helped to take that tag away.

We might wanna argue that whoever is the president is what matters but do not lose sight of party politics. It is the party who will determine who the senate president will be, the Speaker of House of Representatives and all. These are important components if the president must deliver and correct the ills of this administration especially in some agenda considered northern-centric.

The PDP on the other hand, is not a party of saints but if you were to judge them dispassionately, we would agree that it is the only nationalistic party around. In the 16 years it held sway, the ethnic agenda was pursued to the detriment of other ethnic nationalities.

So, the question is simple; would you vote APC again because the have presented a Southern Candidate or would you rather a northerner becomes president again in PDP rather than see APC as a party retain power; especially as a southerner?