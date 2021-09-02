Access Bank to Pay HY Dividend as Earnings Hit N450.6bn

Access Bank Plc is paying its shareholders an interim dividend of 30 kobo for the first half of 2021 ended June 30, a notice from the lender has confirmed.

However, the HY dividend is subject to appropriate withholding tax and would be paid on Wednesday, September 29 to shareholders whose names appear on the register of members as at the close of business on Thursday, September 16 and to those who have completed their e-dividend registration and mandated the registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts

A look into the performance of the banking institution in HY 2021 showed that its gross earnings expanded to N450.6 billion from N396.8 billion in the same period of 2020.

Analysts observed that the corporate and investment banking arm of the business raked N167.9 billion versus N152.0 billion a year ago, the commercial banking earned N139.4 billion compared with N112.1 billion, the business banking generated N24.8 billion in contrast to N36.9 billion, while the retail segment added N118.6 billion versus N95.8 billion to the total revenue.

In terms of the geographical segments, the largest chunk of the earnings came from its Nigerian operations, raking N353.8 billion, higher than N338.6 billion in the same period of last year.

The lender said in the first six months of this year, its net interest income grew to N200.1 billion from N126.2 billion, while its net interest income after impairment charges rose to N171.4 billion from N109.7 billion.

In the period under consideration, Access Bank said it improved its fee and commission income to N73.7 billion from N51.8 billion as a result of a rise in channels and other e-business income, commission on other financial services, commission on bills and letters of credit, account maintenance charge and handling commission as well as credit-related fees and commissions.

However, its fee and commission expense rose in the same period to N15.0 billion from N11.2 billion, while the net fee and commission income closed at N58.7 billion, higher than N40.6 billion in HY 2020.

In the first half of the year, Access Bank said personnel costs swallowed N43.6 billion compared with N36.3 billion in the same period of 2020 mainly as a result of an increase in wages and salaries to N41.3 billion from N34.1 billion, while other operating expenses jumped to N126.1 billion from N120.7 billion despite a decline in bank charges, administrative expenses, communication expenses, outsourcing costs, advertisements and marketing expenses, recruitment and training, events, charities and sponsorship, security expenses, cash processing and management cost, and office provisions and entertainment costs.

When these costs and others were taken from the earnings, the bank was left with a profit before tax of N97.5 billion, higher than N74.3 billion as at June 30, 2020, while the profit after tax stood at N86.9 billion compared with N61.0 billion, signifying a 42.5 per cent improvement.

In the period, the earnings per share (EPS) grew to N2.48 from N1.73, while the total assets increased year-to-date to N10.1 trillion from N8.7 trillion in FY 2020, with the total liabilities rising year-to-date to N9.3 trillion from N7.9 trillion.

It was observed that deposits from customers in the first months of this year went up to N6.0 trillion from N5.6 trillion as at December 31, 2020, while loans to customers increased to N3.6 trillion from N3.2 trillion.