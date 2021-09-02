Akeredolu Dismisses 2023 Presidential Posters

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has distanced himself from campaign activities suggesting his interest in the 2023 presidential race.

He cautioned the promoters not to distract him from delivering electoral promises to the people.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said he had nothing to do with the pseudo campaigners.

Campaign posters and fliers urging Governor Akeredolu to contest the 2023 presidential election have gone viral on the social media.

Some of the posters depicted an Akeredolu/Buni joint APC ticket.

But Governor Akeredolu described the action as a “needless distraction”.

The statement said: “Undoubtedly, the development is no less a needless distraction. Although Mr. Governor’s constitutional right, qualification and competence are not in doubt, this particular campaign does not represent in any manner, his immediate political disposition.

“For emphasis, Governor Akeredolu, who has just been re-elected, wishes to be left alone to focus on deepening good governance in Ondo State.

“He, therefore, advises all involved to be guided, just as he holds the view that only God can put men in position.”