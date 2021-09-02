Saturday, September 4, 2021
More
    Political partiesNews Feature

    Anambra 2021: Buhari’s Acceptance Of Uba Speaks Volumes- VON DG

    By Naija247news
    0
    39

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, VON, Mr. Osita Okechukwu says that endorsement of Senator Andy Uba’s governorship ambition by President Muhammadu Buhari will have great implication
    Uba will contest under the platform flof the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the election.
    It will be recalled that Buhari had received the APC gubernatorial flagbearer for the November 6 governorship election, Senator Uba.
    Buhari assured Uba that he was optimistic about his success in the election.
    Speaking to journalists, Mr Okechukwu, who is a member of the APC Governorship Campaign Council, said the endorsement gesture, acceptance and by the President was a signal to other good and correct political possibilities
    He noted that: “With President Buhari’s endorsement of Senator Andy Uba, it is now left to Anambra voters to endorse Uba, so as to facilitate Ndigbo’s quest to produce Nigeria’s President of Igbo extraction in 2023.
    “My humble appeal to my in-laws, Ndi Anambra, especially the electorate, is to kindly consider the strategic underpinnings of electing Distinguished Senator Andy Uba, now that President Buhari has graciously endorsed him

    Previous articleSocial Media Aided Escape Of Afaka Students’ Abductors -Police
    Next articlePDP Delta North Senatorial Youth Leaders Pays Courtesy Visit To ONLGA Chairman
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com