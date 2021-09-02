Anambra 2021: Buhari’s Acceptance Of Uba Speaks Volumes- VON DG

The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, VON, Mr. Osita Okechukwu says that endorsement of Senator Andy Uba’s governorship ambition by President Muhammadu Buhari will have great implication

Uba will contest under the platform flof the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the election.

It will be recalled that Buhari had received the APC gubernatorial flagbearer for the November 6 governorship election, Senator Uba.

Buhari assured Uba that he was optimistic about his success in the election.

Speaking to journalists, Mr Okechukwu, who is a member of the APC Governorship Campaign Council, said the endorsement gesture, acceptance and by the President was a signal to other good and correct political possibilities

He noted that: “With President Buhari’s endorsement of Senator Andy Uba, it is now left to Anambra voters to endorse Uba, so as to facilitate Ndigbo’s quest to produce Nigeria’s President of Igbo extraction in 2023.

“My humble appeal to my in-laws, Ndi Anambra, especially the electorate, is to kindly consider the strategic underpinnings of electing Distinguished Senator Andy Uba, now that President Buhari has graciously endorsed him

