BREAKING: Buhari Mourns As Aisha Loses Son

President Muhammadu Buhari expressed his condolences to Hajiya Aisha Abubakar, the former Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment following the loss of her son, Aliyu Abubakar.

Buhari characterized the loss of the young Aliyu as “very sad” in a message delivered by his personal aides to the deceased’s father, Alhaji Kabiru Mukhtar, and the former Minister.

The President wished for a speedy recovery for the deceased’s two brothers and sisters, who are presently undergoing treatment at a hospital following a road accident that claimed the life of the deceased.

He implored doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel to do their best for the other accident victims in their care.

President Buhari also prayed to Allah to repose the soul of the deceased and grant fortitude to the family and the friends of the deceased to bear the loss.

Ya’u Darazo, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Special Duties, Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, and Ambassador Lawal Kazaure, State Chief of Protocol were the delegates the President Buhari sent for a condolence visit.

The Minister thanked the President for sending the delegation and expressed appreciation of the family for his demonstration of love and care for them.