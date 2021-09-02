Bunch Of Stomach Infrastructure People, Aisha Yesufu Tell PDP

Nigerian activist and the co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls movement, Aisha Yesufu, has described members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as people of stomach infrastructure who depend on emotional blackmail to win an election.

In a tweet on her verified Twitter page, the activist wrote “PDP is as pathetic as pathetic can be. They are depending on emotional blackmail to win an election. They lost the election in 2015 and gave up their senses along.’’

“I have been more of opposition than their whinny feeble party. Bunch of stomach infrastructure people,” she tweeted.