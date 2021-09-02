Don’t Use Nanono, Mamman To Cover Your Failures, PDP Tells Buhari

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday mocked President Muhammadu Buhari for sacking two of his ministers.

The PDP described Buhari’s resort to sacking the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Nanono and his Power counterpart, Saleh Mamman, as a ludicrous and infective attempt to cover for his failures in office.

The party, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said it’s also investigating the real reason behind their sack, given Mr President’s public approach to fighting corruption by “easing out” the culprits.

The party asserted that the manifest inefficiency of the Buhari administration is a product of President Buhari’s myopic and divisive approach to governance as well as the impunity and corruption deeply embedded in his administration and party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP posited that even if the best hands are recruited, they will be contaminated by incompetence, impunity, disregard to rules, divisiveness and corruption that have become the hallmark of the APC and its administration.

The party called on President Buhari and the APC to note that Nigerians are not swayed by the sack of the ministers but are eagerly awaiting the exit of the Buhari Presidency and the APC come May 29, 2023, as there is no hope in sight under their purview.