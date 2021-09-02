The Nigeria equities market halt the past three successive days negative sessions to gain 0.17 percent as investors queue in for interim dividend from DANGCEM and ACCESS. The positive sentiment was also seen in Banking, Consumer Goods and Insurance sectors, while Consumer Goods and Oil & Gas sectors sustained previous day’s decline.

Consequently, the All-Share Index grew by 68.01bps, representing a 0.17 percent increase to close at 39,252.19. While the Market Capitalization gained ₦35.44bn, representing a growth of 0.17 percent to close at ₦20.45 trillion.

→ Correspondingly, market activities were bullish, as the total volume and value traded appreciated by 54.84 percent and 40.34 percent, respectively. A total of 262.14 million units of shares valued at ₦1.999 billion were traded in 3.955 deals. ACCESS led on the volume chart, accounting for 19.48 percent of the total volume of trades, followed by TRANSCORP (13.77%), HONYFLOUR (7.11%), MBENEFIT (6.74%), and SOVRENINS (5.41%) to complete the top five on the volume chart. ACCESS emerged as the most traded stock in value terms, with 23.57 percent of the total value of trade on the exchange.

→ CHAMS topped the gainers’ table with price appreciation of 4.76 percent, followed closely by PRESTIGE (4.35%), WEMABANK (3.66%), ACCESS (2.78%), DANGCEM (0.82%), ZENITHBANK (0.21%), GTCO (0.18%) and nine others. On the other hand, UNITYBNK topped the decliners’ table as its share price declined by 8.62 percent to close at ₦0.53, as UBN (-6.54%), HONYFLOUR (-4.88%), UACN (-2.78%), TRANSCORP (-2.20%), FCMB (-1.64%), STERLNBANK (-1.31%) and FIDELITYBK (-0.41%) amongst others also decline in price. The market breadth closed negatively with 16 gainers as against 18 losers.

→ We expect the positive sentiment to be sustained marginally in the next trading session.