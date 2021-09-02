Family Announces Burial Arrangements For Sir Victor Uwaifo

The family of late Sir Victor Uwaifo has announced the burial arrangements for the late music legend.

The burial arrangements, according to the family, will take three days.

In an exclusive chat with The Nation, Uwaifo’s manager, Chris Eburu, said the burial ceremony will begin on September 23-26, 2021.

Eburu said the service of songs will take place on September 23 in his Benin residence.

On September 24, a special outing service will hold in honour of the late Joromi singer.

On September 25, guests and dignitaries will be hosted to a lavish ceremony at an undisclosed venue.

On September 26, there will be a thanksgiving service at Holy Cross Cathedral in Benin, Edo State.

Uwaifo died at 80 in a private hospital after a brief illness on Saturday, August 28, 2021.