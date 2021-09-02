FG To Make Provision For Subsidy In 2022, Say NNPC Boss

The Federal Government will make provision for subsidy in 2022, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said.

NNPC Group Managing Director, Mr Mele Kyari, disclosed this on Wednesday at a public hearing organised by the Senate Committee on Finance on the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP).

Although no provision was made for fuel subsidy in 2021, he informed the lawmakers that the government had begun a conversation with relevant stakeholders to exit the subsidy regime.

The NNPC chief, however, stated that the process may not be concluded anytime soon, hence the need to reintroduce subsidy in the 2022 budget.

On his part, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Adeola Olamilekan, raised a concern about revenue generation to curb borrowing to fund the budget.

The lawmakers also want government agencies to equally focus on revenue generation as they do on spending the government’s money.

The Senate is holding a three-day public hearing on the 2022-2024 MTEF/FSP, as part of processes to prepare the 2022 budget.

MTEF sets parameters with which the budget is prepared, including the borrowing plan of the government as it proposes $57 per barrel as crude price and 1.88 million barrels daily oil production.