Saturday, September 4, 2021
    Garba Shehu: Military intelligence say IPOB Has A Huge Stockpile Of Weapons, Bombs Across Nigeria

    The Nigerian Presidency has revealed that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has a stockpile of bombs and different weapons all over Nigeria.

    This was announced via a statement on Wednesday evening signed by Presidential Media aide, Garba Shehu.

    The statement, which was largely criticising Amnesty International for defending pro-secession groups in Nigeria, described IPOB as a ‘proscribed terrorist organization’ that kills police officers and burns down government property.

    “IPOB murder Nigerian citizens. They kill police officers and military personnel and set government property on fire.”

    “Now, they have amassed a substantial stockpile of weapons and bombs across the country. Were this group in a western country, you would not expect to hear Amnesty’s full-throated defence of their actions.”

    “Instead, there would be silence or mealy-mouthed justification of western governments’ action to check the spread of “terrorism.”

