ABUJA – Frontline politician and elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has announced that he is quitting partisan politics as he turns 79 on September 4 2021 and charged the younger generation not to give up on Nigeria.

He, however, vowed to continue to speak truth to power until his last breadth, and until his dream to aspire for the highest office in the land on three different occasions, geared to bequeath a peaceful, united and prosperous Nigeria to future generations, is attained.

Addressing journalists in Abuja ahead of his forthcoming 79th birthday events, the Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo also believes that only a restructured Nigeria with strong federating units can meet the aspiration of citizens for a prosperous nation and guarantee an end to agitations against marginalization, injustices, tribalism and the likes.

He was equally of the view that a rotational presidency should be enshrined in the Constituency and the presidency rotated among the federating units.

“We need to have strong federating Units and a week centre so that everybody will leave Abuja and go back to their regions/states and develop the place, people will now pursue opportunities in their respective states and not in Abuja.

“The Local governments will now be made very functional to bring opportunities and development closer to the people. The agitation against injustice, marginalization, tribalism, etc will all seize because every region is developing at their own pace with what proceeds from their soil and based on how they have been able to maximize and manage the proceeds from their respective regions.

“The centre now gets a portion of the proceeds from every region to manage external affairs like immigration/foreign affairs, defense/military, etc.

“It is our view that the Presidency should now be rotational and zoning of the presidency should now be enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Implementation of Federal Character in all other political position at the National level and in all appointments and employments would then further give every Nigerian a sense of belonging in the Nigerian project,” he said.