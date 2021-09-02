Minister of Power reportedly Collapses after Buhari Sacked Him Source: Gazette. Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Sale Mamman reportedly collapsed on hearing that President Muhammadu Buhari had disengaged him from his position.

According to Information Gather by DivinevibezTV Throug the Gazette, Mamman was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is receiving treatment.

A family source disclosed that “He collapsed yesterday and was immediately hospitalised,”

“He wasn’t expecting to be fired so soon”

Mamman has been Nigeria’s Minister of Power since 2019 Its currently unclear the ailment he suffers as efforts to reach him and his media aide have proved abortive.

