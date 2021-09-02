Thursday, September 2, 2021
    Nigeria, Kenya and Niger will receive first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines from Canada today

    Canada will donate more than 1.3 million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine to three African countries through the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, GAVI said on Thursday.

    Nigeria, Kenya and Niger will receive first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) said

    The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization and GAVI, aims to secure 2 billion vaccine doses for lower income countries by the end of 2021.

    (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru)

