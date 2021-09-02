The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Leaders drawn from the nine local government of Delta North and led by their Senatorial Youth Leader, Comrade Lucky Onyia, on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Chairman of Oshimili North Local Government Area, Hon Innocent Esewezie who also doubles as the Director General of the Delta State Community Youths Association.

The Youth Leaders thanked the ONLGA Chairman for his role in Youths Development in Delta State. They also commended him for his continued support for the Party Leader in the state in the person of the Governor, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa.

Comrade Lucky Onyia, the Senatorial Youth Leader of the party, used the opportunity to reel out some of their proposed youths Programmes and sought the Support of the LG boss in engaging youths from the Senatorial district.

Hon. Innocent Esewezie gladly welcomed them. He described them as the heartbeat of the party. He expressed his happiness that the youth arm of the party is living up to its responsibility. He encouraged them to be more proactive in bringing youths together.

He assured them of his support and called on them to knock on his door anytime because in his words: “I am one of you, anything you want to do just let me know”.

Comrade Chiedu Bandoh – P.A. to the Executive Chairman of Oshimili North LGA on Media and ICT.