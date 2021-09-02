PDP Reps Caucus Chides Akume For Plotting Undemocratic Rule In Benue

The Benue State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives, on Wednesday, scolded Senator George Akume, former Governor of the state and current Minister for Special Duties, for allegedly plotting to truncate democratic rule in the state.

The Caucus at a press briefing in Abuja, worried that rather than join Governor Samuel Ortom, to explore solutions to the wanton killings of Venue people by invaders, Akume was politicising the issues and calling for an emergency rule in the state.

Hon. Mark T. Gbillah, representing GwerEast/Gwer West Federal Constituency, who led his colleagues at the press briefing, said that they were embarrassed that someone of that status of Akume as a top leader in the state, could be associated with such action.

“In the said Press Conference, loaded with expletives and the copious use of demeaning adjectives unbecoming of a person of his status, the former Governor of our State, unequivocally called for an EMERGENCY RULE in Benue State, citing a perceived inability of His Excellency Governor Samuel Ortom to contain the herdsmen killings in the state.

“We wish to respond to the issues raised in the press conference by Sen. George Akume who has never lent his voice to the clarion call for the cessation of incessant killings in Benue, despite his assumed closeness to the president, rather chose to attack the person of the Governor, called for the disbandment of the livestock guards so as to bring further hardship on the displaced people of Benue State with over a million people in IDP camps.

“It is pathetic that the person of Akume who has benefited greatly from the Benue People can call for emergency rule in Benue State and invite soldiers to further rape and maim our people.

“The Governor, as far as members of this caucus are aware, has called ad infinitum, on the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to intervene and arrest the protracted bloodletting in the state, with little or in very many instances, no response from the Federal government”, the Caucus said.

The lawmakers added that they would not dwell on the allegations of a lack of accountability against Gov. Ortom, on a plethora of issues, as raised by Akume, but left him to the legal dictum that says,: “He who claims, must prove”.