Plateau Massacre: Group Accuse Gov Lalong Of Failure To Protect Residents

Save Middle Belt Nigeria (SMBN), a coalition of like minds on the plight of residents in the North Central zone of Nigeria since the advent of insurgency, banditry and killings on Wednesday accused Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong of failure to protect citizens in his state.

The group charged the State House of Assembly to impeach the governor if insecurity continues to linger in the state.

The group, made up of stakeholders from North Central, South-South and South East of the vowed to continue to defend the middle belt citizens from genocide and added that the Plateau Governor has failed to provide leadership.

The group added that since the Governor has failed to fulfil the duties of his office, the State House of Assembly should commence impeachment proceedings to redeem the State immediately.

SMBN said, “It is crass ineptitude for a Governor who presides over State Security meetings and appropriates billions of naira in security votes monthly to be negligent in his responsibilities.

“The Governor has proved incapable of providing security to the People despite the enormous resources at his disposal.

“Section 215(4) of the Constitution which dwells on the appointment of the Inspector General of Police and control of the Nigeria Police Force tacitly empowers State Governors to give lawful directives to security agencies in this kind of situation.

“Therefore, since the Governor is helpless in the face of obvious genocide and annihilation of the People by Fulani herdsmen and terrorists; it is expedient for the Plateau State House of Assembly to immediately embark on impeachment proceedings against the Governor,” the press statement read.