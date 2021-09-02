The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau has said the state governor Simon Bako Lalong does not need the control of security agencies to curb killings in the State.

In a statement credited to the state Acting Chairman of APC, Enoch Fanmak, the party’s spokesman, Emmanuel Go’or said that governor Lalong had done enough to stop killings in the state but for lack of direct control of the security agencies.

He said, “if the weekly harvest of dead bodies and invaded communities are the marks of Governor Lalong’s best, then he was never ready for governance.

“Even now, he is leaning on a tottering fence as Mr. Governor is simply enamored by the glamour of his office and unhealthily distracted by chores outside the state in the name of chairmanship of Northern Governors’ Forum.”