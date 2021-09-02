Thursday, September 2, 2021
More
    Political partiesNews Feature

    Plateau state killing: Governor Lalong not political fit for good governance – PDP Insists

    By Naija247news
    0
    3

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau has said the state governor Simon Bako Lalong does not need the control of security agencies to curb killings in the State.

    In a statement credited to the state Acting Chairman of APC, Enoch Fanmak, the party’s spokesman, Emmanuel Go’or said that governor Lalong had done enough to stop killings in the state but for lack of direct control of the security agencies.

    He said, “if the weekly harvest of dead bodies and invaded communities are the marks of Governor Lalong’s best, then he was never ready for governance.

    “Even now, he is leaning on a tottering fence as Mr. Governor is simply enamored by the glamour of his office and unhealthily distracted by chores outside the state in the name of chairmanship of Northern Governors’ Forum.”

    Previous articleYou Are On The Path Of Self-Destruction, PDP warns Akume
    Next articlePlateau Massacre: Group Accuse Gov Lalong Of Failure To Protect Residents
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com